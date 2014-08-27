FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seadrill to refrain from ordering new rigs until market clearer
August 27, 2014 / 7:37 AM / 3 years ago

Seadrill to refrain from ordering new rigs until market clearer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Seadrill, the world’s biggest offshore driller by market capitalisation, said it would refrain from ordering new rigs until the market became clearer to read, as it reported April-June net earnings above forecasts on Wednesday.

Seadrill, the crown jewel in shipping tycoon John Fredriksen’s business empire, said its second-quarter net profit came in at $653 million, above forecasts for $502 million in a Reuters poll of analysts, down from the $1.75 billion it posted at the same time a year ago. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

