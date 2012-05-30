FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seadrill sells $200 mln stake in SapuraKencana
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 30, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

Seadrill sells $200 mln stake in SapuraKencana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 30 (Reuters) - Deep sea driller Seadrill , controlled by shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, sold 300 million shares in Malaysia’s SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd for around $200 million to take a profit on its investment.

“The sale of part of the shares is in line with Seadrill’s strategy to realize gains from its investment portfolio and use these funds to fund future growth within its core drilling business and also optimize dividend capacity,” Fredriksen said in a statement.

Seadrill will continue to hold 6.4 percent or 319.5 million shares in SapuraKencana, it said.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.