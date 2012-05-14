FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seadrill awarded rig contract by Statoil
May 14, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

Seadrill awarded rig contract by Statoil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 14 (Reuters) - Oil driller Seadrill has been awarded a contract by Statoil, which is to use Seadrill’s West Aquarius deepwater drilling rig for exploration activities offshore Newfoundland, Canada.

“Starting late 2012, Statoil will begin a three-well drilling program, offshore Newfoundland, including two exploration wells in the Flemish Pass Basin as well as an exploration well in the Jeanne d‘Arc Basin,” Statoil said in a statement.

Statoil did not specify at what rate the rig was to be hired. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)

