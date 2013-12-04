FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Seadrill Partners prices common units at $29.5
December 4, 2013 / 7:25 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Seadrill Partners prices common units at $29.5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Seadrill Partners LLC

* Priced its offering of 11,200,000 common units representing liability company interests in a public offering at a price of $29.50 per common unit.

* The company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,680,000 common units.

* In addition, and concurrently with the closing of the public offering, Seadrill Limited (“Seadrill”) has agreed to purchase directly from the Company 3,394,916 common units at a price of $29.50 per unit.

* The company intends to use the net proceeds from the public offering and the concurrent private placement to Seadrill to fund its portion of the cash purchase price in connection with the previously announced proposed acquisitions by Seadrill Operating LP and Seadrill Capricorn Holdings LLC of the semi-submersible drilling rigs, the West Leo and the West Sirius.

