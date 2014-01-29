FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seadrill Partners declares $0.445 per unit cash distribution
January 29, 2014 / 11:26 AM / 4 years ago

Seadrill Partners declares $0.445 per unit cash distribution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Seadrill Partners LLC

* The board of directors has declared a quarterly cash distribution with respect to the quarter ended December 31, 2013 of $0.445 per unit

* The cash distribution represents an increase of 4.1% from the third quarter of 2013.

* This increase, as already announced, relates to the acquisition of the tender rig T-16 and the Company’s management recommendation to the Board to increase the quarterly distribution rate as a result in respect of the quarter ending December 31, 2013.

* This cash distribution will be paid on February 14, 2014 to all unitholders of record as of the close of business on February 7, 2014.

