#Market News
November 26, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Seadrill Partners increases q3 dividend to $0.5525 per unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Seadrill Partners Llc

* Seadrill Partners LLC: declared an increased distribution for q3 of $0.5525 per unit, an increase of 2 pct over q2 distribution

* Seadrill Partners reports net income attributable to Seadrill Partners LLC Members for the third quarter 2014 of $54.0 million vs $31.2 mln in Q2 2014

* Q3 net operating income $153.6 mln vs $168.6 mln in Q2 2014

* Economic utilization for the third quarter of 90 pct

* Seadrill Partners currently has an interest in ten rigs in operation

* The Board remains committed to growing distributions by acquiring operating company units and additional assets from Seadrill

* Seadrill has several long-term contracted rigs that are potential drop down candidates and is also committed to continuing the growth of Seadrill Partner

* Seadrill is main owner in Seadrill Partners LLC (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
