FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Seadrill Partners closes public offering
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 17, 2014 / 6:30 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Seadrill Partners closes public offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 17 (Reuters) - Seadrill Partners LLC : * announces full exercise of underwriters’ option, closing of public offering and closing of private placement to Seadrill Limited * Says the underwriters exercised in full their option to purchase an additional 1,560,000 common units. * Concurrently with the closing of the Offering, Seadrill purchased directly from the Company 1,633,987 common units at a price of $30.60 per unit. * Seadrill PartnerS intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering and private placement to Seadrill to fund its portion of the purchase price in connection with the previously announced proposed acquisition of the entities that own and operate the drillship, the West Auriga

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.