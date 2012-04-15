Seagate has bright long-term prospects-Barron's

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - Shares of Seagate Technology look appealing despite investor worries about competition and low margins in the disc drive sector, Barron’s said in its April 16 edition.

Seagate will benefit from its strong market position and a shareholder-friendly management, which is stepping up share buybacks, Barron’s said. The company and its rival Western Digital dominate the hard drive market.

Also helping Seagate is consolidation in the disc drive industry, which is down to three major manufacturers from eight a decade ago. That winnowing bodes well for disc driving pricing and margins over the long term, the article said.