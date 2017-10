Oct 31 (Reuters) - Storage device maker Seagate Technology Plc’s first-quarter profit quadrupled and revenue rose by a third.

In the same quarter last year, Seagate’s results were hit by flooding that affected their factories in Thailand.

First-quarter net income rose to $582 million, or $1.42 per share, from $140 million, or 32 cents per share.

Excluding one-time items, Seagate earned $1.45 per share.

Quarterly revenue rose to $3.73 billion.