Jan 28 (Reuters) - Hard drive maker Seagate Technology Plc’s second-quarter net revenue rose about 15 percent to $3.67 billion.

Net income fell to $492 million or $1.30 per share, in the second quarter, compared with $563 million, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.38 per share.

The company’s shipments rose about 23 percent to 58 million drives.