a year ago
ValueAct buys stake in Seagate Technology
September 9, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

ValueAct buys stake in Seagate Technology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Seagate Technology Plc has sold a stake in itself to ValueAct Capital in a deal that also provides the activist hedge fund with a front-row view of its board meetings, the hard-drive maker said on Friday.

The move came after the company asked ValueAct to buy into its stock, Seagate said.

As part of the purchase, ValueAct will receive an "observer board" position that will give it access to directors and their deliberations, but not voting power. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

