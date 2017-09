Nov 4 (Reuters) - Sealand Securities Co Ltd

* Says president Qi Guoqi was arrested, vice-president Chen Liejiang is assisting in the investigation

* Says board agrees to sack Qi as company’s president

* Says company operating normally

