FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sealand Securities says 2015 dividend payment date
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 24, 2016 / 2:56 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Sealand Securities says 2015 dividend payment date

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Sealand Securities Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of one yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares and distribute 2 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends, as well as to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 3 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on May 30 for 2015

* Says the company’s shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 31 and the dividend will be paid on May 31

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/t5fftE

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.