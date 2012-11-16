New Issue - Sealed Air sells $425 mln in notes

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Sealed Air Corp on Thursday sold $425 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The amount of the deal was decreased from the originally planned $825 million in two tranches. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Credit Agricole, Morgan Stanley and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SEALED AIR AMT $425 MLN COUPON 6.5 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 05/15/2013 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 6.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/28/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 520 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS