New Issue - Sealed Air sells $425 mln in notes
#Market News
November 16, 2012 / 7:56 PM / in 5 years

New Issue - Sealed Air sells $425 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Sealed Air Corp on Thursday sold
$425 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement
market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The amount of the deal was decreased from the originally
planned $825 million in two tranches. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Credit Agricole,
Morgan Stanley and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for
the sale.

BORROWER: SEALED AIR 

AMT $425 MLN    COUPON 6.5 PCT     MATURITY    11/15/2020
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   05/15/2013 
MOODY'S B1      YIELD 6.5 PCT      SETTLEMENT  11/28/2012   
S&P BB-MINUS    SPREAD 520 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
