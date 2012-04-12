FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 12, 2012 / 10:40 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-H Partners says to withhold votes for Sealy directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Sealy Corp’s second-biggest stockholder, H Partners Management LLC, said it intends to withhold votes for all of Sealy’s director nominees at the mattress maker’s upcoming shareholder meeting.

H Partners criticized the company’s top shareholder KKR & Co LP in March for wiping out most of Sealy’s market value and saddling it with debt.

Sealy’s third-largest shareholder, FPR Partners, also joined H Partners in its criticism of the company’s board.

“Sealy’s board of director nominees must be held accountable for overseeing significant value destruction,” said Usman Nabi, Partner at H Partners. H Partners holds about 15.3 percent of the company’s shares.

Sealy, which has fallen behind rivals like Tempur-Pedic and Select Comfort, will hold its annual shareholder meeting on April 18.

Shares of the company closed at $2.13 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

