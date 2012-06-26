UPDATE 1-Sealy 2nd-qtr profit beats Wall Street

* Q2 EPS $0.03 from cont ops vs. est. $0.00

* Q2 sales falls 3 pct to $312 mln vs est $311.9 mln

* Q2 gross margins rises 1.8 pct to 40.7 pct

June 26 (Reuters) - Sealy Corp’s second-quarter profit beat analysts’ expectations as the mattress maker gained from a shift to higher priced products.

The company, which has held the position as the No. 1 mattress brand in the U.S for decades, has been losing ground to rivals as it struggles to tap into the surging demand for specialty mattresses.

Sealy has set itself a long-term target of controlling 20 percent of the U.S. specialty market and last week acquired a stake in foam-and-gel mattress maker Comfort Revolution.

Gross margin in its U.S. business rose 2.5 percentage points to 40.8 percent in the second quarter, helped by advances made in manufacturing processes and lower product launch costs. Overall gross margin rose 1.8 percentage points to 40.7 percent for the quarter.

The company said there was a shift in mix of its product sales to higher priced Next Generation Stearns & Foster products in the quarter.

For the quarter ended May 27, Sealy reported a profit of $1.7 million, or 2 cents per share, compared with a loss of $377,000, or breakeven on a per share basis, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 3 percent to $312 million.

Excluding items, it earned 3 cents per diluted share.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to break even on revenue of $311.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sealy’s shares, which have fallen about 90 percent since the company was taken public by KKR & Co LP in 2006, closed at $1.70 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.