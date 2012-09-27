FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tempur-Pedic to acquire rival Sealy Corp
September 27, 2012 / 11:20 AM / 5 years ago

Tempur-Pedic to acquire rival Sealy Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Tempur-Pedic International Inc said it will acquire rival mattress maker Sealy Corporation for about $242 million and assume about $750 million in debt.

Tempur-Pedic will acquire all of the outstanding common stock of Sealy for $2.20 per share, a 3 percent premium to Sealy’s Wednesday close.

The transaction has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies.

Tempur-Pedic said it had received consent from shareholderss holding about 51 percent of Sealy’s stock. It said no other shareholder approvals are required to complete the deal.

