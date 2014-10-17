FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Seamless distribution says has resolved to repurchase shares
October 17, 2014

BRIEF-Seamless distribution says has resolved to repurchase shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Seamless Distribution Ab

* Says the board of directors of has resolved to repurchase shares up to a maximum of 10 percent of the company’s own shares

* Says to begin repurchases of, initially, 500,000 of the company’s own shares.

* The repurchases are intended to commence after the presentation of Seamless’s Interim Report for the third quarter 2014 at a time that the board of directors seems appropriate and favourable. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Johan Sennero)

