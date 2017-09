STOCKHOLM, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Seamless Distribution AB : * Says Seamless adds portugal to the seqr map with four merchants

already signed for the new market * Two restaurant chains including McDonald's and Starfoods have signed agreements to launch SEQR in Portugal. In addition, the scientific toys company Science4You and the fashion group Lanidor with about 200 stores are among the first to roll out. Link to press release: here