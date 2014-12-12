FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 12, 2014 / 8:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Seamless says no external funding needed after implementing new cost cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Seamless Distribution Ab

* No external funding needed for the foreseeable future after implementing new cost cuts

* The Board of Directors has decided on the budget for 2015.

* The budget will result in further cost savings and will have the effect that Seamless will not require any new external funding for the foreseeable future.

* As earlier communicated, savings have already been initiated. Further cost cuts has been decided that amount to savings of 80 MSEK per year compared to 2014. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
