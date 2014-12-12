BRIEF-Seamless says no external funding needed after implementing new cost cuts

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Seamless Distribution Ab

* No external funding needed for the foreseeable future after implementing new cost cuts

* The Board of Directors has decided on the budget for 2015.

* The budget will result in further cost savings and will have the effect that Seamless will not require any new external funding for the foreseeable future.

* As earlier communicated, savings have already been initiated. Further cost cuts has been decided that amount to savings of 80 MSEK per year compared to 2014. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)