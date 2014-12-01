FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Seamless says cash burn rate in line with expecations
#Credit Markets
December 1, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Seamless says cash burn rate in line with expecations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Seamless Distribution AB

* Update on cash flow position and solvency

* Following the company’s plans, savings of approximately SEK 50 million (on an annual basis) have been identified and initiated during the third quarter, which will be expected from Q1 2015 onwards.

* Says further cost saving initiatives have also been started to further reduce expenditures, while continuing our focus on establishing SEQR in key markets

* The cash burn rate of the Company is in line with our expectations and the Board Of Directors is following developments of operations and the cash flow position on a regular basis

* There has been no significant change in the company’s operating or financial position

* Says as stated in Q3 report, it is board’s and management’s view that financial position and liquidity are sufficient to fund operations over next twelve months

* Seamless’ operations are in line with its targets and marketing plans for SEQR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
