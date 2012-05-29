FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Seanergy Maritime loss widens on lower vessel rates
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 29, 2012 / 1:12 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Seanergy Maritime loss widens on lower vessel rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 loss $0.54 vs $0.21 last year

* Q1 rev down 31 pct to $17.4 mln

May 29 (Reuters) - Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp, an owner of dry bulk ships, posted a bigger first-quarter loss as rates for its vessels fell due to an oversupply of ships in the market.

Time charter equivalent, a shipping industry standard used to calculate the average daily revenue performance of a vessel, fell 34 percent to $9,546 per day.

Vessel operating days fell 3 percent to 1,626.

Net loss widened to $6.4 million, or 54 cents per share, from a year-ago loss of $1.5 million, or 21 cents per share.

Net revenue fell 31 percent to $17.4 million.

Shares of the Athens-based company closed at $2.70 on the Nasdaq on Friday. The stock has risen about 38 percent in the past five months.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.