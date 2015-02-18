FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Steve Oplinger joins Seaport as HY Sales and Trading Head
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 18, 2015 / 8:26 PM / 3 years ago

Steve Oplinger joins Seaport as HY Sales and Trading Head

Mariana Santibanez

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, February 18 (IFR) - Steve Oplinger has joined Seaport Global Holdings LLC as head of high yield sales and trading, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Oplinger began his new role last week and will report to Michael Meyer, Seaport Global’s head of fixed income sales and trading.

Oplinger joins Seaport from RBC Capital Markets where he was head of US high-yield and leveraged loan sales and trading since April 2013. He left RBC in January. (Reporting by Mariana Santibanez; Editing by Natalie Harrison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.