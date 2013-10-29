FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Seardel to sell apparel business to textile union SACTWU
October 29, 2013 / 2:41 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Seardel to sell apparel business to textile union SACTWU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Seardel Investment Corporation Ltd : * The disposal by Seardel of its clothing manufacturing business * Agrees to a purchase price of R105 million * Exit apparel business through a closure of western cape and kwa-zulu natal

operations, disposal of lesotho unit * To lend sactwu an amount equal to R77,1 million on the basis that it applies

the loan in paying initial payment * Sactwu to repay loan out of any cash payments or distributions received from

Seardel and hosken consolidated

