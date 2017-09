JOHANNESBURG, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Seardel Investment Corporation Ltd : * H1 headline profit per share up 4 cents to 4,1 cents * H1 revenue up to R1 362 million versus R199 million in H1 2012 * H1 net profit up R26,3 million to R28 million * H1 net asset value per share up 10 cents to 213 cents