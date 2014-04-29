FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Seardel Investment says 4 bln rand rights offer fully underwritten
#Financials
April 29, 2014 / 8:42 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Seardel Investment says 4 bln rand rights offer fully underwritten

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Seardel Investment Corporation Ltd

* Seardel shareholders and their renouncees applied for 380 447 662 rights offer shares (12,2% of rights offer shares);

* Excess applications were received for 11 247 493 rights offer shares (0,3% of rights offer shares)

* 2 733 304 845 rights offer shares (87,5% of rights offer shares) were allotted to underwriter, HCI Invest Holdco Proprietary Limited,

* Issued share capital of company increasing from 645 657 477 ordinary shares and 561 233 077 n shares to 645 657 477 ordinary shares and 3 686 233 077 shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
