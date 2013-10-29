FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Sears estimates 3.7 pct fall in Q3 comparable store sales
#Market News
October 29, 2013 / 11:11 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Sears estimates 3.7 pct fall in Q3 comparable store sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to show that comparable store sales are estimates, not actual)

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Oct 29 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp : * Provides update on actions to transform business and third quarter performance * “The current market value of our 51% interest in Sears Canada is over $675 million” * Evaluating separating both Lands’ End business and Sears Auto Center business * Says comparable store sales for the twelve-week period ended October 26, 2013 declined 3.7% * Expects third quarter adjusted EBITDA to be in an approximate range of between negative $250 million to $300 million * Have begun the repositioning of the auto centers business around non-tire related services * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage (Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore)

