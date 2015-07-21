FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Sears,Sears roebuck acceptance and kmart entered third amended credit agreement
July 21, 2015 / 10:51 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Sears,Sears roebuck acceptance and kmart entered third amended credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add source text link)

July 21 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp : * Says co Sears roebuck acceptance and kmart entered into a third amended and restated credit agreement * Says the credit agreement amends and restates the company's existing asset-based credit facility * Credit agreement provides a $3.275 billion asset-based revolving credit facility, including a $1.0 billion letter of credit sub-facility * Maturity date for $1.971 billion of the revolving credit facility has been extended to July 20, 2020 * Credit agreement also increases the company's ability to undertake short-term borrowings from $500 million to $750 million * Agreement has accordion feature allows borrowers to use existing collateral for facility to obtain up to $1 billion additional borrowing * Source text (1.usa.gov/1VrnN8A) * Further company coverage

