BRIEF-Newell brands says Jarden Corp, 3 of dissenting stockholders enters into settlement agreement
* Newell Brands - on July 5, 2017, Jarden Corp, 3 of dissenting stockholders entered into settlement agreement - sec filing
July 6 Sears Canada Inc on Thursday sought court approval for its restructuring efforts, two weeks after the Canadian retailer filed for creditor protection.
The company also said it would suspend payments to its suppliers, landlords and retirement benefits to its employees.
Sears Canada said it also sought court approval for a sale and investment solicitation process.
The company set Oct. 4 as the deadline to obtain court approval of successful bids, while the company's sale and investment solicitation process has an expected completion date of Oct. 25.
Sears Canada sought creditor protection on June 22 after suffering a steady decline in sales due to competition from big-box retailers and online merchants. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
HONG KONG, July 6 Elliott Management Corp has raised its stake in Bank of East Asia Ltd (BEA) less than two weeks before the Hong Kong lender defends itself in court against a lawsuit brought by the U.S. hedge fund.