July 6 Sears Canada Inc on Thursday
sought court approval for its restructuring efforts, two weeks
after the Canadian retailer filed for creditor protection.
The company also said it would suspend some retirement
benefits for its employees.
Sears Canada said it also sought court approval for a sale
and investment solicitation process.
The company set Oct. 4 as the deadline to obtain court
approval of successful bids, while the company's sale and
investment solicitation process has an expected completion date
of Oct. 25.
Sears Canada sought creditor protection on June 22 after
suffering a steady decline in sales due to competition from
big-box retailers and online merchants.
