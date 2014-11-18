FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sears Canada posts loss as sales fall
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 18, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Sears Canada posts loss as sales fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Sears Canada Inc reported its third straight quarterly loss, as sales continued to decline at the struggling department store chain.

Net loss widened to C$118.7 million ($105.23 million), or C$1.16 per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 1, from C$48.8 million, or 48 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The company, in which Sears Holdings Corp has a stake, said revenue fell 15 percent to C$834.5 million.

Same store sales declined 9.5 percent. ($1 = 1.1280 Canadian dollar) (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta and Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.