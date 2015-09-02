FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sears Canada posts quarterly profit on lower costs
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 2, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

Sears Canada posts quarterly profit on lower costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Canadian department store chain Sears Canada reported a quarterly profit, helped by lower costs and a one-time gain on sale of properties.

The company reported a profit of C$13.5 million ($10.20 million), or 13 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 1, compared with a loss of C$21.3 million, or 21 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Net income included a pre-tax gain of C$67.2 million on a sale and leaseback of three properties in British Columbia and Alberta.

Same-store sales, a key measure of retail performance, fell 3.9 percent. ($1 = 1.3230 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.