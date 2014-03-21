Sears Canada to refund, finish work after collapse of installation firm

TORONTO, March 21 (Reuters) - Sears Canada Inc said on Friday it will refund payments or offer alternative services to customers affected by the collapse of SHS Services Management Inc, which provided home-improvement services on behalf of Sears Canada.

SHS, which did installations such as roofing and window replacement, ceased operations and went into receivership late last year.

It began operating Sears’ home improvement business in March 2013. It is liquidating assets to repay creditors owed more than C$8.9 million ($7.91 million), according to the receiver, PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc.

Sears Canada, majority-owned by Sears Holdings Corp , apologized to customers and said it has been finding alternative contractors to finish work already paid for by customers. It said it will refund money paid for services that were not rendered.

Customers who have made deposits but did not get any work done from SHS are owed just over C$1.8 million, according to the receiver’s report, Sears said.

Sears also said it would work with customers to remove liens placed on their properties by SHS creditors.