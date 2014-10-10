FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sears Holdings detects data breach at Kmart unit
October 10, 2014 / 9:56 PM / 3 years ago

Sears Holdings detects data breach at Kmart unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Retailer Sears Holdings Corp said the payment data system at its Kmart Holding Corp unit had been breached, and that certain debit and credit card numbers could have been compromised.

Discount chain Kmart is investigating the breach.

The investigation, which indicates the breach began in September, revealed that no personal information, debit card PIN numbers, email addresses and social security numbers were obtained by the hackers.

There is also no evidence that kmart.com customers were impacted, Sears said on Friday. (Reporting By Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

