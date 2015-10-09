Sears Holdings names Sean Skelley as president of home services

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp named Sean Skelley as president of home services, the latest in a string of appointments made by the struggling retailer.

Skelley, who has worked for over 20 years with U.S. electronics chain Best Buy Co Inc, will look after Sears’ home services business which provides customers with home appliances repairs and home improvement solutions.

In July, Sears hired a former Levi Strauss & Co executive to head its Sears business, and a month later named former Johnson & Johnson executive Lynn Pendergrass to a new position as president of “hardlines”.

Skelley most recently was senior vice president of service solutions for Asurion, a company that provides support service for electronic appliances. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)