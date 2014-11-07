Sears Holdings plans to raise funds by creating REIT

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Struggling retailer Sears Holdings Corp said it was exploring the conversion of 200-300 stores to a real estate investment trust (REIT) and offer it to shareholders through a rights offering to raise cash.

The company said it was looking to monetize a portion of its real estate through a sale-leaseback transaction, it said in a regulatory filing.

Sears also estimated third-quarter comparable sales to be flat. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)