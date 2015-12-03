FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 3, 2015 / 11:23 AM / 2 years ago

Sears posts smaller Q3 loss, sales keep sliding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp reported a narrower quarterly loss on Thursday as it cut costs, but the retailer’s sales continued to tumble, hurt by weak apparel and consumer electronics sales.

Sears, which runs the Sears department store and Kmart discount store chains, said its net loss attributable to shareholders came to $454 million in the quarter ended Oct. 31, compared with a loss of $548 million in the same period a year earlier.

The company said comparable revenue at stores open more than a year fell 9.6 percent at Sears and 7.5 percent at Kmart..

Sears said its adjusted loss before interest, tax, depreciation and special items came to $280 million in the quarter, smaller than the $296 million loss of a year earlier, and a fifth straight quarter of improvement. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Mark Potter)

