Sears posts quarterly profit on property sale

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Struggling retailer Sears Holdings Corp reported a quarterly profit, helped by a one-off gain from the sale of stores, but sales continued to decline.

The company sold 235 stores and its 50 percent interest in joint ventures with three mall operators to real estate investment trust Seritage Growth Properties for $2.7 billion during the quarter.

Net profit attributable to Sears shareholders was $208 million, or $1.84 per share, in the quarter ended Aug. 1, compared with a loss of $573 million, or $5.39 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 22.5 percent to $6.21 billion.