FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sears fourth quarter loss widens as sales keep falling
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2016 / 11:22 AM / 2 years ago

Sears fourth quarter loss widens as sales keep falling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp reported a deeper quarterly net loss on Thursday as falling sales during the crucial holiday season and an impairment charge overshadowed efforts by the retailer to slash costs.

The owner of the Sears department store and Kmart discount store chains said its net loss attributable to shareholders came to $580 million in the fourth quarter ended on Jan. 31 from $159 million a year earlier.

The results were in line with an estimate by the company, unveiled on Feb. 9, for a net loss of between $525 million and $625 million in the quarter. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.