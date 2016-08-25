FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Sears posts quarterly loss, taking debt from CEO's hedge fund
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 25, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

Sears posts quarterly loss, taking debt from CEO's hedge fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp posted a net loss due to lower sales of home appliances and apparel, and the company said it accepted debt financing of $300 million from Chief Executive Edward Lampert's hedge fund, ESL Investments.

The struggling retailer also said on Thursday it had received interest from potential partners for its home-improvement service business and some of its best-known brands, which it is exploring options for.

The owner of the Sears department store and Kmart discount store chains reported a 5.2 percent drop in comparable store sales for the second quarter ended July 30.

The company posted a net loss attributable to shareholders of $395 million, or $3.70 per share, in the quarter, compared with a profit of $208 million, or $1.84 per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.