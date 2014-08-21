Sears posts loss for ninth straight quarter

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp, owner of Sears department stores and Kmart discount chain, reported its ninth straight quarterly loss as sales continued their decade-long fall.

Loss attributable to shareholders widened to $573 million, or $5.39 per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 2 from $194 million, or $1.83 per share, a year earlier.

The company, controlled by billionaire hedge fund manager Eddie Lampert, said revenue fell 9.7 percent to $8.01 billion.

Sears Canada Inc, in which Sears holds a 51 percent stake, reported on Wednesday its ninth loss in 14 quarters as sales continued to decline. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)