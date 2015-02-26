FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sears posts 11th straight quarterly loss
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 26, 2015 / 11:15 AM / 3 years ago

Sears posts 11th straight quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp, owner of Sears department stores and the Kmart discount chain, reported its 11th straight quarterly loss as sales continued to tumble.

The net loss attributable to Sears narrowed to $159 million, or $1.50 per share, in the quarter ended Jan. 31, from $358 million, or $3.37 per share, a year earlier.

Sears, controlled by hedge fund manager Eddie Lampert, said revenue fell 23.5 percent to $8.10 billion in the holiday shopping quarter. Comparable store sales declined 4.4 percent in the United States. (reporting by Nathan Layne and Shailaja Sharma; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.