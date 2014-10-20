FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sears to raise up to $625 mln through notes offering
October 20, 2014 / 10:45 AM / 3 years ago

Sears to raise up to $625 mln through notes offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Struggling retailer Sears Holdings Corp said it would raise up to $625 million through a rights offering of senior notes due 2019 and warrants to buy shares.

Sears Chief Executive Eddie Lampert and his hedge fund, ESL Investments Inc and certain affiliated funds, plan to exercise their rights, the company said in a statement.

Sears said this month that it would raise up to $380 million by lowering its stake in Sears Canada to 12 percent from 51 percent through a rights offering. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

