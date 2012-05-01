FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sears sees same-store sales down in first quarter
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2012 / 10:46 AM / 5 years ago

Sears sees same-store sales down in first quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp on Tuesday forecast a 1.3 percent drop in quarterly sales at stores open at least a year, citing weak demand for electronic items at its namesake department stores and its Kmart discount chain.

The company, which will hold its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, sees same-store sales dropping 1.6 percent at its Kmart unit and 1 percent at its namesake department stores in the United States.

Its Canadian arm, Sears Canada, also expects to report a same-store sales decline of 6.2 percent for the first quarter ended April 28, mainly due to weak demand for electronics, home decor, hardware and apparel.

Sears sees net income between $155 million and $195 million, or $1.46 to $1.84 a share, in the quarter, compared with a year-earlier net loss of $165 million, or $1.53 a share.

The first-quarter profit outlook includes about $235 million of gains from the sale of certain U.S. and Canadian stores, the company said.

Sears will report its first-quarter results around May 17, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.