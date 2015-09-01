FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KMART pays $1.4 mln over allegations it illegally lured Medicare beneficiaries - U.S. Justice Department
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 1, 2015 / 8:40 PM / 2 years ago

KMART pays $1.4 mln over allegations it illegally lured Medicare beneficiaries - U.S. Justice Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - KMART Corp., a U.S. discount department chain owned by Sears Holdings Corp, has paid $1.4 million to resolve allegations it violated the False Claims Act, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The company illegally used drug manufacturer coupons and gasoline discounts to convince beneficiaries of the Medicare healthcare insurance program for the elderly to fill their prescriptions at its pharmacies, according to the Justice Department. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.