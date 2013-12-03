FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lampert fund distributes 7.4 mln Sears shares to limited partners
December 3, 2013 / 11:36 PM / 4 years ago

Lampert fund distributes 7.4 mln Sears shares to limited partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Billionaire Edward Lampert’s hedge fund, ESL Partners, distributed about 7.4 million shares of U.S. retailer Sears Holdings Corp to investors in the fund, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Following the distribution, ESL and its affiliates, including Lampert, had a stake of 48.4 percent as of Dec. 2, down from 55.4 percent as of March 19, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Lampert is also the chief executive, chairman and largest shareholder of the operator of Sears department stores and the Kmart discount chain.

In an emailed statement, a spokesman for the fund said its limited partners elected to redeem their interests in 2013, and that Lampert did not sell or otherwise dispose of any of his personal holdings in Sears Holdings.

