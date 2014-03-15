FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sears' board approves spinning off Lands' End clothing business
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 4 years ago

Sears' board approves spinning off Lands' End clothing business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Holdings Corp said on Friday its board approved the spin off on April 4 of its Lands’ End clothing business.

The deal, which was announced in December, will make Lands’ End an independent, publicly traded company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the symbol LE.

Lands’ End sells casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products online, through catalogs and in stores.

Sears stockholders on record as of March 24 will receive about 0.3 shares of Lands’ End common stock for each share of Sears they own.

Lands’ End is the latest asset that Sears has shed as it struggles with mounting operating losses and declining sales

Sears spun off its Orchard Supply Hardware Stores unit in 2011 and its Sears Hometown and Outlet business in 2012. The company continues to operate its Sears department stores and the Kmart discount chain.

Lands’ End will pay a $500 million dividend to Sears before the spin-off financed by a new senior secured term loan. Lands’ End may also borrow up to $175 million for working capital through an asset-based senior secured revolving credit facility, Sears said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.