FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Sears' comparable sales slump 12-13 pct in holiday shopping season
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 5, 2017 / 2:57 PM / 8 months ago

Sears' comparable sales slump 12-13 pct in holiday shopping season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Struggling retailer Sears Holdings Corp said on Thursday its comparable sales for November and December fell by 12-13 percent, the latest department store operator to report disappointing sales during the holiday shopping season.

The company's shares rose 6.1 percent, however, after its earlier announcement that it would sell its Craftsman tools business to Stanley Black & Decker Inc for $900 million.

Sears, which also announced the closure of 41 of its namesake stores and 109 Kmart stores, said it had set up a special committee to market real estate properties with the goal of raising more than $1 billion.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.