Bondholders and investors on Wednesday turned
their attention to questions about just how long Sears Holdings
Corp can remain in business, a day after the company's
surprise disclosure it may not survive as a going concern.
The disclosure raised concerns over the retailer's debt load
and its ability to stock inventory heading into the crucial 2017
holiday season.
"While I don't think the new disclosure means they will
definitely file BK in 2017, it does seem to signal that the next
12 months are even more crucial than has been the case in recent
years, as their margin of error is getting slim," said Chad
Brand, president of Peridot Capital Management, a Sears
bondholder.
BK is a shorthand for bankruptcy - a prospect raised after
Sears flagged doubts about its ability to stay in business in
the "risk factors" section of its annual report.
"Our historical operating results indicate substantial doubt
exists related to the company's ability to continue as a going
concern," Sears said in the report.
Sears spokesman Howard Reif said the company hopes the
actions it is taking will keep it in business.
Sears' shares were down 13 percent at about $7.90 in early
trading on Wednesday.
The company, which has $13.19 billion in liabilities, noted
that it could have difficulty procuring merchandise from
vendors. Bondholders are watching to see whether the company
will have the cash and credit needed to stock its shelves for
the 2017 holiday season.
Retailers typically book orders for merchandise for the
vital fourth quarter from now through mid-summer.
Continued operating losses also could restrict access to new
funds under its domestic credit agreement, according to the
filing. (bit.ly/2mRUcce)
"Sears has repeatedly engaged in wishful thinking in
earnings release after earnings release over the last several
years that they could turn the business around," said Ken
Perkins, president of industry research firm Retail Metrics.
"In today's highly competitive retail environment, which
requires sizeable investments to compete with Amazon and
off-price chains they no longer have the resources to do so."
Sears, which lost $2.22 billion in the year ended Jan. 28,
has $286 million in cash on hand.
Retailers in distress often use their accounts receivable.
Sears has $466 million in receivables, down substantially from
2012, when the company had $635 million in receivables and $609
million in cash.
Since 2012, Sears accumulated $10.54 billion in losses while
revenue fell 47 percent to $22.1 billion.
During that time, Sears cut the number of its U.S. stores by
nearly a third, reduced holdings in Sears Canada, and spun off
the Lands' End clothing chain.
BLOW TO LAMPERT
In recent years, Sears has placed some of its stores into a
real estate investment trust (REIT), sold its Craftsman line of
tools, and repeatedly raised debt from billionaire Chief
Executive Edward Lampert's hedge fund.
Lampert owned nearly 10 percent of the REIT that paid Sears
$2.6 billion in 2015 for the stores it purchased, many of which
were then leased back to the retailer.
The announcement of Sears' potential demise is a blow to
Lampert, a hedge fund investor who took control of Sears after
merging it with Kmart, which he controlled, in 2004.
He soon published a 15-page manifesto, in which he stated
that conventional measures of retail success, such as same-store
sales, were no longer relevant. Sears would regain its health by
closing struggling stores and focusing instead on profitable
sales, he wrote.
Sears last turned an annual profit in 2011.
The company said on Tuesday actions taken during the year to
boost liquidity, including the $900 million sale of the
Craftsman tool brand to power tool maker Stanley Black & Decker
Inc early this year, could satisfy its capital needs for
the current fiscal year.
But the filing also makes clear that additional asset sales
could prove problematic.
As part of the Craftsman sale, Sears Holdings reached an
agreement with the Pension Benefit Guarantee Corp. That puts a
claim on some Sears' assets in an effort to protect pensions of
retired employees.
The agreement "contains certain limitations on our ability
to sell assets, which could impact our ability to complete asset
sale transactions or our ability to use proceeds from those
sales to fund our operations," the company said.
Already, the pension board agreement requires Sears to make
a $250 million cash payment to its pension plan by March of
2020, and the pension board has a 15-year lien on revenue owed
to Sears from future sales of Craftsman products.