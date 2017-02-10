BRIEF-Performance Sports reaches settlement with Q30 Sports
Feb 10 Struggling retailer Sears Holdings Corp reported a 10.3 percent drop in comparable store sales for the holiday quarter, and said it would cut debt and pension obligations by at least $1.5 billion this year.
The company also launched a new plan to cut costs by at least $1 billion in 2017.
The program will be aimed at simplifying the company's organizational structure and improving product assortment at Sears and Kmart stores. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Victory Capital Management Inc reports a 5.54 percent passive stake in Infinity Property And Casualty Corp as on december 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2keIupJ Further company coverage:
* Raging Capital Management LLC reports 15.9 percent stake in Rentech Inc as of Feb 1 2017 - SEC filing